O'Neill Homers in 2nd Rehab Start, Cardinals Fall 5-2 to RoughRiders

August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill connected on an eighth-inning home run but the Springfield Cardinals (28-36; 58-76) fell 5-2 to the Frisco RoughRiders (32-31; 65-67) on Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Richelson Pena (1-4)

L: RHP Angel Rondon (6-5)

S: RHP Demarcus Evans (6)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- RoughRiders 1B Juremi Profar pushed a 2-1 Frisco lead to 4-1 with a two-run double in the seventh, scoring 2B Ryan Dorow and CF Leody Taveras.

- Profar snapped a 0-0 tie in the third with an RBI single that drove in Dorow. That lead expanded to 2-0 in the fifth when Profar delivered once again, this time on a sacrifice fly.

- O'Neill's second home run with Springfield this season and first during this week's rehab stint came in the eighth inning--a solo shot deposited into the visitors bullpen that made the score 5-2 RoughRiders.

- 3B Elehuris Montero brought Springfield within 2-1 with an RBI single in the sixth that scored O'Neill.

NOTABLES:

- Rondon took the loss but continued his impressive first season in Double-A, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.0 innings, striking out seven and lowering his season ERA to 3.21 through 19 starts.

- O'Neill finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs, the home run and an RBI.

- Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Jose Martinez DH'd for the second straight game, singling and walking twice on Tuesday.

- Montero was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals and RoughRiders continue their series Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday is our final Purina Woof Wednesday of the season. Dogs and their owners should enter the ballpark through Gate 3.

