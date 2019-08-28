Oviedo Tosses 7.1 Scoreless, Cards Top 'Riders 3-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Johan Oviedo tossed 7.1 scoreless innings in a 3-1 win for the Springfield Cardinals (29-36; 59-76) over the Frisco RoughRiders (32-32; 65-68) on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Johan Oviedo (7-7)

L: RHP Edinson Volquez (1-1)

S: RHP Connor Jones (9)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Cardinals SS Rayder Ascanio led things off in the first with a double to the fence in left. One batter later, Ascanio managed to score all the way from second on a strikeout-wild pitch from Volquez with rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill at the plate.

- One inning later, it was Ascanio making things happen again. This time, the shortstop pushed Springfield's lead to 2-0 with an RBI single into right that brought 1B Juan Yepez around to score.

- After the teams exchanged scoreless frames for the next four innings, rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Jose Martinez drove home Ascanio with a seventh-inning RBI single, extending Springfield's lead to 3-0.

- The RoughRiders managed to push a run across in the top of the ninth against Jones, who eventually ended the thread and secured his ninth save of the season.

NOTABLES:

- Oviedo tossed a season-high 7.1 innings (0 R), striking out 10 while issuing five hits and zero walks.

- Martinez finished his third rehab start of the week 2-for-4 with an RBI. O'Neill finished his third rehab start of the week 0-for-4. Both are expected back in the lineup on Thursday.

- Ascanio was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI out of the leadoff spot.

- Cardinals LF Lars Nootbaar and 2B Kramer Robertson both finished with two singles.

- Neither team's pitchers issued a walk in the game, combining for 18 strikeouts. Cardinals pitchers were responsible for 11 strikeouts.

