Oviedo Tosses 7.1 Scoreless, Cards Top 'Riders 3-1
August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Johan Oviedo tossed 7.1 scoreless innings in a 3-1 win for the Springfield Cardinals (29-36; 59-76) over the Frisco RoughRiders (32-32; 65-68) on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Johan Oviedo (7-7)
L: RHP Edinson Volquez (1-1)
S: RHP Connor Jones (9)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
- Cardinals SS Rayder Ascanio led things off in the first with a double to the fence in left. One batter later, Ascanio managed to score all the way from second on a strikeout-wild pitch from Volquez with rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill at the plate.
- One inning later, it was Ascanio making things happen again. This time, the shortstop pushed Springfield's lead to 2-0 with an RBI single into right that brought 1B Juan Yepez around to score.
- After the teams exchanged scoreless frames for the next four innings, rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals OF Jose Martinez drove home Ascanio with a seventh-inning RBI single, extending Springfield's lead to 3-0.
- The RoughRiders managed to push a run across in the top of the ninth against Jones, who eventually ended the thread and secured his ninth save of the season.
NOTABLES:
- Oviedo tossed a season-high 7.1 innings (0 R), striking out 10 while issuing five hits and zero walks.
- Martinez finished his third rehab start of the week 2-for-4 with an RBI. O'Neill finished his third rehab start of the week 0-for-4. Both are expected back in the lineup on Thursday.
- Ascanio was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI out of the leadoff spot.
- Cardinals LF Lars Nootbaar and 2B Kramer Robertson both finished with two singles.
- Neither team's pitchers issued a walk in the game, combining for 18 strikeouts. Cardinals pitchers were responsible for 11 strikeouts.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals and RoughRiders close their four-game series Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and gates opening at 6:10 p.m.
Thursday is our St. Louis Cardinals Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway for 2,000 fans. It's also a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night and a Pre-Game On-Field Happy Hour.
Plus, it's College Night at Hammons Field. All Southwest Missouri students can bring their Student ID to the Cardinals box office for a $5 ticket, a free hot dog and a free Coca-Cola. Then once inside, there will be drink specials for students aged 21+ on the right-field patio throughout the game.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 28, 2019
- Oviedo Tosses 7.1 Scoreless, Cards Top 'Riders 3-1 - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Top Travs in Close Shave - Arkansas Travelers
- Naturals Rally Stalls against RockHounds - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Taveras Tallies Three Hits Again in Loss to Cards - Frisco RoughRiders
- Whitley Wonderful in Hooks 2-1 Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Lose Home Run Battle to Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Sod Poodles Walk-Off on Drillers in Wednesday's Home Run Showcase - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Lux and May Honored as Texas League Postseason All-Stars - Tulsa Drillers
- Abraham Toro Named Texas League Postseason All-Star - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Six Travs Selected as TL Postseason Stars - Arkansas Travelers
- Four Sod Poodles Named to 2019 Texas League Postseason All-Star Team - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Clase Named to Postseason All-Star Team - Frisco RoughRiders
- Texas League Announces Post Season All-Star Team - TL
- Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Tulsa Drillers
- Hounds Bounce Back with Shutout Victory - Midland RockHounds
- O'Neill Homers in 2nd Rehab Start, Cardinals Fall 5-2 to RoughRiders - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Battle Late, Fall in Game Two 8-4 to Drillers - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Oviedo Tosses 7.1 Scoreless, Cards Top 'Riders 3-1
- O'Neill Homers in 2nd Rehab Start, Cardinals Fall 5-2 to RoughRiders
- Dylan Carlson Named 2019 Texas League Player of the Year
- Cardinals Fall 10-7 in Extras
- Jose Martinez, Austin Gomber, Tyler O'Neill to Springfield for Expected Rehab