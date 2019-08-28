Hounds Bounce Back with Shutout Victory

The first batter of the ballgame scored Tuesday night and, thanks to outstanding pitching and defense, that's all the RockHounds would need in a 2-0 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Chase Calabuig drew a walk to open the game, went to second on the first of Nate Mondou's three hits, and scored on Tyler Ramirez's single to left-center. The game stayed 1-0 until the top of the ninth, when Taylor Motter sent an opposite field drive into the right field bullpen, a solo home run providing the insurance run.

James Kaprielian did not figure in the decision but was outstanding. The right-hander went 4? scoreless innings, with Seth Martinez (win), Tyler Alexander (hold) and Jesus Zambrano (save) going the final 4?.

Mickey McDonald had the game's biggest defensive play, a tremendous diving (and run-saving) catch on D.J. Burt's sinking line drive to center with two on and two out in the sixth. Collin Theroux threw out both Khalil Lee (51 steals) and Dairon Blanco (32) on attempted steals of second base and Motter took a potential double away from Burt with a leaping catch on a line drive (at first base) in the ninth.

The Texas League South Division

The RockHounds and Frisco were winners in cross-division play Tuesday, with Amarillo falling (at home) to Tulsa, so the RockHounds (68-85) gained ground in both the wild card race AND the second-half race - - the 'Hounds now trail the Sod Poodles (69-64) by just one game.

The RockHounds lead Frisco (65-67) by 2½ games and the Corpus Christi Hooks (64-68) by four games in the wild card race.

The RockHounds' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is two (2) over Corpus Christi and four (4) over Frisco.

There are just six (6) games remaining in the Texas League's 2019 regular season.

Notable

Nate Mondou went 3-for-3 (plus a walk) and is now 6-for-7 in the series (on-base in 8-of-9 trips to the plate).

Tyler Ramirez has 14 RBI in his last 11 games.

In combining for the RockHounds' 10th shutout, James Kaprielian lowered his ERA to 1.63 ... Seth Martinez is now at 1.33 ... Tyler Alexander is at 0.69 ... and Jesus Zambrano 1.27 (with five saves in as many opportunities).

Next Game

Wednesday, August 28 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals

Arvest Ballpark Springdale, Arkansas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- Third of a four-game series and an eight-game road trip (NW Arkansas & Springfield)

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

NWA: J.C. Cloney (LH, 2-5, 4.03)

RH: Matt Milburn (RH, 7-9. 5.01)

