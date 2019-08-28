Whitley Wonderful in Hooks 2-1 Win
August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Top Houston Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley was dominant Wednesday, firing 5.1 inning of one-hit ball to lead the Hooks to a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers.
Whitley (W, 2-2) struck out eight batters, five of which were looking.
After retiring the first six Travelers, he walked the first three he faced to start the third inning. But he picked off Mike Ahmed and rebounded to get the final two outs of the frame.
He fanned five in a row over the fourth and fifth innings, getting all three looking in the fourth. He didn't allow a hit until a leadoff single by Logan Taylor to start the sixth. A walk to Jordan Cowan ended Whitley's night at 96 pitches (56 strikes).
Colton Shaver provided the Hooks offense for the win. After a J.J. Matijevic single, Shaver launched a two-run homer (14) off Ljay Newsome for a 2-0 lead in the fourth. It ended an 11-game homerless streak for Shaver and three such games without a long ball for the team.
Newsome (3-3) allowed three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in the loss.
Yohan Ramirez yielded just one run, one hit and two walks with three punchouts over 3.2 innings to earned his first Double-A save.
The Hooks eye a series split Thursday with lefty Brett Adcock (2-8, 6.91) up against Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.17). The first 1,250 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Max Stassi X-Wing Bobblehead.
