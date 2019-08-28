Lux and May Honored as Texas League Postseason All-Stars
August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
Infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May are no longer with the Tulsa Drillers, but their impact on the team is still being recognized. On Wednesday, both players were named to the 2019 Texas League Post-Season All-Star Team. Lux and May were also first-half All-Stars and played in the Texas League All-Star Game at ONEOK Field.
Lux played in 64 games with the Drillers before being promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 27. Prior to his promotion, he appeared in the top five of many offensive categories in the Texas League including Average (.313), Hits (81), Total Bases (135), Home Runs (13), OBP (.375), Slugging (.521) and OPS (.896). Lux's strong first-half also earned him a selection to the Futures Game in Cleveland earlier this season.
May started 15 games on the mound with Tulsa before a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 27. He led the Texas League in starts (15) and appeared in the top five in Strikeouts (86) and Batting Average Against (.237). In his final start with the Drillers on June 22, May struck out a career high and a ONEOK Field record 14 batters. May made his major league debut with the Dodgers on August 2 and is still pitching with Los Angeles.
They also played major roles in the Drillers securing the 2018 Texas League Championship. Lux hit safely in all eight playoff games last season, going 14-33 (.424) with 7 extra-base hits and 4 RBI. In two playoff starts, May was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and was the winning pitcher in the decisive Game 3 in San Antonio.
The complete Postseason Texas League All-Star team is below.
Catcher - Ivan Castillo, Amarillo
1st Base - Evan White, Arkansas
2nd Base - Ivan Castillo, Amarillo
3rd Base - Abraham Toro, Corpus Christi
Shortstop - Gavin Lux, Tulsa
Outfield - Edward Olivares, Amarillo
Outfield - Jake Fraley, Arkansas
Outfield - Dylan Carlson, Springfield
Pitcher - Dustin May, Tulsa
Pitcher - Lake Bachar, Amarillo
Pitcher - Justin Dunn, Arkansas
Pitcher - Darren McCaughan, Arkansas
Pitcher - Justus Sheffield, Arkansas
Pitcher - Art Warren, Arkansas
Pitcher - Emmanuel Clase, Frisco
Pitcher - Brian Howard, Midland
