Lux and May Honored as Texas League Postseason All-Stars

August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





Infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May are no longer with the Tulsa Drillers, but their impact on the team is still being recognized. On Wednesday, both players were named to the 2019 Texas League Post-Season All-Star Team. Lux and May were also first-half All-Stars and played in the Texas League All-Star Game at ONEOK Field.

Lux played in 64 games with the Drillers before being promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 27. Prior to his promotion, he appeared in the top five of many offensive categories in the Texas League including Average (.313), Hits (81), Total Bases (135), Home Runs (13), OBP (.375), Slugging (.521) and OPS (.896). Lux's strong first-half also earned him a selection to the Futures Game in Cleveland earlier this season.

May started 15 games on the mound with Tulsa before a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 27. He led the Texas League in starts (15) and appeared in the top five in Strikeouts (86) and Batting Average Against (.237). In his final start with the Drillers on June 22, May struck out a career high and a ONEOK Field record 14 batters. May made his major league debut with the Dodgers on August 2 and is still pitching with Los Angeles.

They also played major roles in the Drillers securing the 2018 Texas League Championship. Lux hit safely in all eight playoff games last season, going 14-33 (.424) with 7 extra-base hits and 4 RBI. In two playoff starts, May was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and was the winning pitcher in the decisive Game 3 in San Antonio.

The complete Postseason Texas League All-Star team is below.

Catcher - Ivan Castillo, Amarillo

1st Base - Evan White, Arkansas

2nd Base - Ivan Castillo, Amarillo

3rd Base - Abraham Toro, Corpus Christi

Shortstop - Gavin Lux, Tulsa

Outfield - Edward Olivares, Amarillo

Outfield - Jake Fraley, Arkansas

Outfield - Dylan Carlson, Springfield

Pitcher - Dustin May, Tulsa

Pitcher - Lake Bachar, Amarillo

Pitcher - Justin Dunn, Arkansas

Pitcher - Darren McCaughan, Arkansas

Pitcher - Justus Sheffield, Arkansas

Pitcher - Art Warren, Arkansas

Pitcher - Emmanuel Clase, Frisco

Pitcher - Brian Howard, Midland

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.