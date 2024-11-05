RockHounds to Host Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

November 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







The Midland RockHounds, alongside Mission Agape and Family Life Radio bring you 'Cookies & Cocoa with Santa'. Get ready for our FREE holiday event filled with fun, joy, and a chance to make a difference in our community! We're excited to invite you out to Momentum Bank Ballpark on Saturday, November 16, from 10am - 12pm.

This year the RockHounds are partnering with Mission Agape for their annual toy drive. Mission Agape plays a vital role not only in Midland, but the Permian Basin, Mission Agape is an organization focused on addressing the challenges of food insecurity. Since January 2012, Mission Agape has served within the Permian Basin through different community events and programs.

Here's what to expect for this special day:

- Meet Santa & Rocky! Grab a cup of hot cocoa and cookies and snap a memorable photo with both Santa and Rocky.

- Fun & Games: Enjoy a variety of festive games at the ballpark.

- Catch on the Field: Bring your glove and enjoy the opportunity to play catch on the field!

We encourage everyone to bring an unwrapped toy to donate, every gift you bring will go directly to spreading holiday cheer to local children in need. We can't wait to celebrate the season with you and come together to support a great cause.

