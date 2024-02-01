Single Game Tickets on Sale for 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship

February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







UTICA, NY. - Single game tickets for the 2024 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship - set for April 3-14 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York - will go on sale today (Feb. 1) at 12 noon ET.

Tickets for all preliminary games of the tournament, including select packages and single-game tickets, can be purchased.

The 2024 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship features the best players in the world from 10 nations competing for gold.

Tournament Format

The teams are divided into two groups with the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Finland and Switzerland comprising Group A, while China, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Sweden make up Group B. In the preliminary round, each team will play the other four teams in its group.

All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B advance to the quarterfinals on April 12, with the winners facing off in the semifinals on April 13. The two semifinals winners will play for gold on April 14, with the losing two teams competing for bronze earlier that day.

USA Preliminary Round Schedule

The U.S. has four preliminary round games, including against Switzerland on April 3, Czechia on April 5, Finland on April 6 and Canada on April 8. All U.S. preliminary games are set for 7 p.m. ET.

World Championship in U.S. For Just Fifth Time

The 2024 tournament marks just the fifth time the U.S. has hosted the event and the first time since 2017 when the tournament was held in Plymouth, Michigan. Other U.S. host cities have included Lake Placid, New York, (1994), Minneapolis (2001), and Burlington, Vermont (2012).

Team USA is Defending Champ

The U.S. is the defending world champion and since the tournament's inception in 1990 has appeared in every gold-medal game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.