Firebirds Begin Homestand With Shootout Win Over Wranglers

February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night in a shootout by the final score of 4-3. Logan Morrison was the only goal scorer in the shootout while Chris Driedger denied all five Calgary attempts.

The Firebirds opened the scoring as John Hayden buried a wrist shot over the shoulder of Dustin Wolf for his eighth of the season and fourth in his last three games. The goal was unassisted and scored at 5:02. Calgary responded less than six minutes later on Jakob Pelletier's first goal of the year.

Calgary took their first lead of the game on a 5-on-3 powerplay goal with under three minutes left in the second period. Adam Klapka netted his 11th to make it a 2-1 game.

Coachella Valley tied the game just 1:33 into the third period on a wrist shot from Marian Studenic. Logan Morrison used a faceoff win to locate Studenic at the top of the circle to make it 3-3. Calgary answered back with a goal from Ben Jones, but Ville Ottavainen tied the game once again with slapshot from the blueline at 6:32.

After a goalless overtime, a shootout was needed to determine the winner. Four rounds went without a goal with Driedger and Wolf exchanging saves. Morrison slid the puck between Wolf's legs to give the Firebirds the lead in the fifth round and Chris Driedger denied Matt Coronato to seal the win.

Chris Driedger made 29 saves in the victory, earning the Firebirds their sixth straight game with a point. The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 25-12-4-1 on the season and extends their first-place lead in the Pacific Division with 55 points.

NEXT GAME

