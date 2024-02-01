Griffins Prepare for Princess Night

February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 vs. Manitoba Moose

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 vs. Manitoba Moose

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union: Princesses and princes from Michigan-based Olivia Grace and Company will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans and take part in game-night promotions.

Pre-Game Tea Party Package: Bring your little royals to Van Andel Arena and take part in an exclusive pre-game Princess Tea Party. The experience includes a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the characters, complimentary refreshments and magical activities. Princess Tea Party tickets are $32-$60 per person and include admission to the Tea Party at 4:30 p.m. and a seat to the Griffins game at 7 p.m. Click here for ticket details.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

