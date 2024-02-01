Game #42: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

Game #42: Tucson Roadrunners (25-13-1-1) vs. San Diego Gulls (15-17-7-0)

Time: Friday, February 12, 8:00 p.m. MST, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Referees: #8 Ryan Hersey, #73 Stan Szczurek

Linespersons: #37 Brett Martin, #85 Steven Walsh

The Roadrunners enter game two of their three-game homestand against the San Diego Gulls as the two teams meet for the second time this season at the Pechanga Arena. San Diego is the only Pacific Division team that the Roadrunners are undefeated against this year at 3-0-0, all coming in one score games. Tucson closed out January with a 7-5-0-0 record and holds on to second place in the Division in points (54) but has the best winning percentage at .659. San Diego on the other hand, has played great hockey at 6-2-2 in the last 10 games; including a four-game point streak at 3-0-1-0.

Three things:

The Roadrunners were involved in another one-goal game on Wednesday against the Condors with a 3-2 win. Tucson this season has been in 19 one-goal games out of their 41 total matchups this season as they hold a record of 15-2-1-1. Three of those wins have come against the Gulls in 2-1, 4-3 and 3-2 scores. The Roadrunners have been in 10 games this season with a final score of 3-2 and are 8-0-1-1 in those matchups. In addition, Tucson is undefeated at 11-0-0-0 this season when scoring exactly three goals and 8-1-0-0 when allowing two goals.

Forward Jan Jenik missed six prior games to Wednesday's 3-2 win over Bakersfield due to an injury he suffered against the Abbotsford Canucks on January 13; but came back with a bang. He had the game-tying primary assist and game-winning goal in a 66 second span propelling Tucson's 2-1 third period deficit to a 3-2 win in regulation. Despite missing time, Jenik has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in his last nine games and is now tied for second with Cameron Hebig in multiple-point games at five.

Captain and Defenseman Steven Kampfer has been getting back to form after missing significant time due to injury. In addition to getting two assists on the two crucial third period goals in Wednesday's 3-2-win, Tucson's captain has had a +1 in four of his last five games.

What's the word?

"It's been a long 12 weeks here; having that second operation a few weeks ago was huge, just to get rid of some stuff that was causing more pain than good. I'm happy to be out there contributing and to be with the guys in the locker room."

Tucson defenseman and Captain Steven Kampfer on his past injury and being back on the ice with the team.

Number to Know:

10 - The amount of points the leading Tucson scorer achieved in January with Josh Doan (4 goals, 6 assists). Austin Poganski was second with nine (6 goals, 3 assists) while Milos Kelemen (6 goals, 2 assists) and Jan Jenik (3 goals, 5 assists) were tied for third.

Latest Transactions:

On The Headset:

