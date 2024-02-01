Ryan Tverberg Named AHL Rookie of the Month
February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The American HockeyLeague announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Ryan Tverberg has been selected as AHL Rookie of the Month for January.
Tverberg, 22, recorded five goals and 10 assists through 11 games this past month. He is tied for 10thin assists (18) and 18th in points (7-18-25) amongst all rookies in24 games this season. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native collected three multi-point games including five points (4 goals, 1 assist) against the Belleville Senators on Jan. 12. He was the third Marlie to record four or more goals in one game and set the franchise record for most power play goals scored in one period (3). Tverberg was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who have dressed for both theMaple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, William Lagesson, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.
