Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Bryan Yoon to One-Year Contract
February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Bryan Yoon to a one-year standard player contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 AHL season.
Yoon, 25, has appeared in three games with the Wolf Pack. He made his AHL debut with the club on January 19th, 2024, at the XL Center against the Hershey Bears. The native of Parker, CO, joined the Wolf Pack on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) earlier that day.
Before joining the Wolf Pack, Yoon appeared in 33 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season. The rookie defender recorded 17 points (3 g, 14 a) and a +11 +/- rating. His +11 +/- rating led the Grizzlies at the time of his joining the Wolf Pack.
Before turning pro, Yoon played five seasons for Colorado College. In 167 games with the Tigers, Yoon recorded 72 points (7 g, 65 a). He set career-highs as a freshman during the 2018-19 season, scoring three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points in 41 games. His performance earned him a spot on the NCHC's All-Rookie Team.
The 6'1", 172-point blueliner served as the captain of the Tigers during the 2022-23 campaign. He signed his first professional contract with the Grizzlies on July 21st, 2023.
The Wolf Pack march ahead on their six-game homestand, hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this Friday night. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
