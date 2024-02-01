Back at It against the 'Birds

February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are back in action on Thursday night as they face off against the Firebirds in Coachella Valley.

Calgary fell 4-3 to the Firebirds in a shootout on Wednesday night, but picked up an important point as they look to keep pace in a tight Pacific Division.

Puck drop: 8pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb. 1, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena

Feb. 3, 2024 7:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers have had their hands full against the Firebirds this season, with Coachella Valley leading the season series 4-1.

Calgary took the first meeting by a 4-1 score back on Nov.11 but have dropped four-straight games against Coachella Valley since, including a 4-3 shootout loss on Wednesday night.

The Firebirds lead the Pacific Division standings with 55 points and a 25-12-4-1 record, while the Wranglers have moved into third place with a 23-13-3-1 record and 50 points.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Jakob Pelletier

Keep your eye on Jakob Pelletier tonight.

Pelletier notched his first goal of the season against the Firebirds on Wednesday night, in just his second game of the 2023-24 campaign.

The goal was his 100th career AHL point, hitting the century mark in his 103rd career game. (44g -56a - 103P)

ONE TIMERS:

Adam Klapka scored on Wednesday in his first game back from his NHL recall.

Matt Coronato was electric against the Firebirds on Wednesday, notching two assists.

Mark Rassell and Zack Andrusiak were released from their PTO's this week.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.