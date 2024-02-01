Fagemo, Turcotte, Clarke Loaned to Ontario by LA Kings

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have loaned forwards Alex Turcotte and Samuel Fagemo, as well as defenseman Brandt Clarke to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Fagemo, 23, appeared in four games with the Kings since his first recall of the season on Jan. 16. He recorded a team-leading 20 goals and is second on the club with 33 points (20-13=33) in 24 games AHL this season, including a league-high nine power-play goals (PPG). The 6-0, 200-pound forward collected points in 19 of his 24 games played with Ontario, including six multi-goal performances.

Turcotte, 22, played in two games with the Kings after his first recall of the season on Saturday, scoring his first career NHL points with a goal and an assist in Wednesday night's win over Nashville. The Island Lake, Ill. native has skated in 28 games with Reign this season, registering seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points (7-16#) with a plus-8 rating. His 23 points places sixth among all Reign skaters this season while his plus-8 ranks second.

Clarke, 20, saw action in six contests and earned one assist with the Kings since his recall on Jan. 3, also his first NHL appearances of the 2023-24 campaign. The defender was honored as the AHL's Rookie of the Month award winner for December after scoring 14 points (2-12=14) in 12 games during the month. Through 30 games played with the Reign this season, the 6-2, 185-pound blueliner has accumulated 32 points (7-25=32).

