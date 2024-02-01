Penguins Re-Sign Sam Houde for 2024-25
February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Sam Houde to a one-year extension to his American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.
Houde, who has been out with an injury since Dec. 2, racked up four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 12 games this season.
In 96 career AHL games, all played as a member of the Penguins, Houde has gathered 38 points (17G-21A). He led all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rookies in goals (12) and points (20) during the 2022-23 campaign.
Prior to starting his pro career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Houde enjoyed a five-year career in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. Houde served as captain of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens during the 2020-21 season as they earned the best record in the QMJHL's East Division.
Houde was drafted by the Montréal Canadiens in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 232 career QMJHL games, he posted 164 points (62G-102A), all with Chicoutimi.
The Penguins embark on a five-game road trip wrapped around the All-Star break, beginning with a visit to the Hartford Wolf Pack tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 2. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at XL Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game isn't until Saturday, Feb. 17, when they don the moniker of the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only in the latest installment of the Penguins' community series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Tomatoes will take on the Laval Rocket with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
