Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Zachary Massicotte to Orlando Solar Bears
February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 11 games with the Crunch this season recording one assist. He has also played in 15 games with the Solar Bears tallying two goals and three assists. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner skated in four games with the Belleville Senators. He also played in 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.
Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
