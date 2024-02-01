Monsters Host Annual Black Heritage Celebration with Immaculate Cleaning on Friday

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce their annual Black Heritage Celebration presented by Immaculate Cleaning will take place on Friday, February 2, at 7:00 p.m. followed by Pucks and Pierogies on Saturday, February 3, at 1:00 p.m. when the Chicago Wolves visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Friday night's Black Heritage Celebration marks a continued multi-year partnership with Immaculate Cleaning that also included the team's first Historically Black Colleges and Universities Night in November. HBCU Night coincided with the 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair Weekend and the Monsters welcomed guests and recently accepted college students to the game.

Ahead of Friday night's puck drop, Immaculate Cleaning and the Monsters will welcome groups of community partners for a special reception and the chance to watch the game from a suite. Following the reception, employees from Immaculate Cleaning will help present the Big Flag on the ice during the National Anthem. The Monsters are also proud welcome other local organizations during the game including Black Fathers Initiative of Cleveland, Project Lift, Queen IAM Empowerment Center and Youth Empowering Society.

The Monsters and Wolves will use commemorative Black Heritage Celebration pucks during warmups on Friday which will then be available to purchase through DASH. Proceeds from the pucks and other Cargill Community Corner auctions will benefit Bessie's Angels, an organization that focuses on helping young women impacted by foster care. Proceeds from the night's 50/50 raffle will benefit Rainey Institute, an organization that develops positive growth for Greater Cleveland's youth through education and engagement in visual and performing arts.

Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials along with Hockey for Heroes presented by Master Printing + Mailing. Every Friday night through Hockey for Heroes, local veterans will be honored during the game and get a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Monsters for the last day of their Clothing Drive in partnership with Goodwill on Friday night. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect new or gently used clothing that will be redistributed to people in need across Northeast Ohio.

Saturday afternoon the Monsters will host Pucks and Pierogies in collaboration with Cleveland Pieorogi Week. As an official stop on the Cleveland Pierogi Week map, fans can purchase three pierogies for $8 from Elmore's Smokehouse near Portal 26. The most enthusiastic piero-maniacs can even purchase a special ticket pack for the game that includes an exclusive t-shirt and a voucher for three pierogies at Elmore's Smokehouse. Fans can secure their ticket package while supplies last at clevelandmonsters.com/pierogies. Saturday is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and chips all for $6.

As part of a season-long intitiative, Saturday will bring another Carson's Crew where members from The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio attend the game as special guests of Carson Meyer. Meyer's guests will join Cave Crew wishing the players luck as they enter the ice, enjoy the game and take part in a meet-and-greet with Meyer after the game.

