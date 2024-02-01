Condors' Nine-Game Home Unbeaten Run Ends
February 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Bakersfield Condors (19-13-4, 42pts) fell in regulation for the first time in their last 10 at home, 3-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners (26-13-2, 54pts) on Wednesday. Matvey Petrov (5th) and Seth Griffith (8th) each scored second period goals to give the Condors the lead after two. Tucson scored twice in the span of 1:06 in the third to take the lead for good.
It was the first regulation loss for the Condors when leading after two periods (10-1-1). Jack Campbell suffered his first loss in his last six outings, stopping 28 of 31.
UP NEXT: The Condors are in Texas to take on the Stars on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Catch both games on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App. Saturday's game is the AHLTV AHL Free Game of the Week!
