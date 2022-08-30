Single Game Tickets Go on Sale this Friday, September 2
August 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
It's time to return to the Pond, Toledo.
Mark your calendars, T-Town. Tickets for every game during the 2022-23 season, including Opening Night, go on sale this Friday, September 2 at 11 a.m. Opening Night is on Saturday, November 5 against division rival Cincinnati Cyclones, followed by 35 more thrilling home games throughout the season.
Fans can purchase tickets to each of our 36 home games (plus the preseason game) beginning on Friday, September 2 at 11 a.m. in person at the Fifth Third Field box offices, online at www.toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.
Opening Night: Saturday, November 5 vs. Cincinnati
Get your tickets and arrive at the Huntington Center early as you won't want to miss the Opening Night festivities that include:
Pre-game tailgate party
Walleye t-shirt giveaway (8,000 shirts on seats!)
Western Conference Champions banner reveal
Opening Night player introductions
Preseason Game: Saturday, October 15 vs. Kalamazoo
Your first chance to see the 2022-23 Walleye team will be on Saturday, October 15 as we welcome Kalamazoo in our only home preseason game. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
Don't miss a minute of the action.
Becoming a Walleye season ticket holder has never been in higher demand! Don't miss a minute of the hard-hitting T-Town Hockey action next season.
Interested in a Season Ticket Membership? Give us a call at 419-725-WALL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 30, 2022
- Single Game Tickets Go on Sale this Friday, September 2 - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Announce Preseason Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Jake Wahlin Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Announce Preseason Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Reveal New Uniforms and Speciality Jerseys for 22-23 - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Rookie Forward Jake Witkowski - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mavericks Re-Sign Forward Ryan Harrison - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Sign First Goalie for 2022-2023 - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Partner with Frank Gay Services - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Forwards Durflinger and Chau - Florida Everblades
- Keaton Jameson Signs with Grizzlies for Upcoming Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.