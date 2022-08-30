Single Game Tickets Go on Sale this Friday, September 2

It's time to return to the Pond, Toledo.

Mark your calendars, T-Town. Tickets for every game during the 2022-23 season, including Opening Night, go on sale this Friday, September 2 at 11 a.m. Opening Night is on Saturday, November 5 against division rival Cincinnati Cyclones, followed by 35 more thrilling home games throughout the season.

Fans can purchase tickets to each of our 36 home games (plus the preseason game) beginning on Friday, September 2 at 11 a.m. in person at the Fifth Third Field box offices, online at www.toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.

Opening Night: Saturday, November 5 vs. Cincinnati

Get your tickets and arrive at the Huntington Center early as you won't want to miss the Opening Night festivities that include:

Pre-game tailgate party

Walleye t-shirt giveaway (8,000 shirts on seats!)

Western Conference Champions banner reveal

Opening Night player introductions

Preseason Game: Saturday, October 15 vs. Kalamazoo

Your first chance to see the 2022-23 Walleye team will be on Saturday, October 15 as we welcome Kalamazoo in our only home preseason game. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Don't miss a minute of the action.

Becoming a Walleye season ticket holder has never been in higher demand! Don't miss a minute of the hard-hitting T-Town Hockey action next season.

Interested in a Season Ticket Membership? Give us a call at 419-725-WALL.

