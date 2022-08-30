Jake Wahlin Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Jake Wahlin (WALL-in) has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

Wahlin, 26, was acquired in a trade last season at the deadline. He came over from Rapid City, where he appeared in 59 games and collected 35 points (15g, 20a). The St. Paul, Minnesota native tallied five points (2g, 3a) in nine games for the Thunder.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Thunder this season," stated Wahlin. "It was nice to know early in the summer to know I was coming back to Wichita. I want to build off of last year and do whatever I can to be successful and get wins this year."

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward begins his third year as a pro. Wahlin split the 2020-21 season with the Rush and the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers. He recorded 37 points (19g, 18a) in 37 games for the Ice Flyers. He was named as the SPHL Rookie of the Year, named to the All-Rookie Team, First All-Star Team and won the President's Trophy.

ï»¿Prior to turning pro, Wahlin played four seasons at St. Cloud State University. He finished his collegiate career with 40 points (16g, 24a) in 127 games. He helped the Huskies to back-to-back Penrose Cups, given to the NCHC Regular Season Champion.

He has two other impressive achievements, winning the Clarke Cup in 2015-16 with the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm. Wahlin also won a Bronze Medal for Team USA at the World Junior A Under 19 Tournament.

Wahlin is the 15th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements

