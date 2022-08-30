Americans Sign First Goalie for 2022-2023

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed goalie Luke Peressini to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Luke Peressini was acquired from the Worcester Railers last season and played in 26 games for the Americans, putting up an impressive record of 15-7-1 with a 3.00 GAA.

The native of Nobleton, Ontario has 27 professional games under his belt, with one of those games coming with Worcester before the trade.

"When we acquired Peressini from Worcester, he proved he is one of the best goalies in the ECHL," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "The success he found last season will only get better this year. We are extremely excited to have him back with the Americans."

Prior to starting his professional career, he played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Western Ontario, and four games at Ryerson University. Peressini will turn 28-years old next March.

Chad Costello will conduct his first training camp as Head Coach this October. This will also be the first camp for the Americans as the ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Buy your season tickets today by calling 972-912-1000.

