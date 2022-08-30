Keaton Jameson Signs with Grizzlies for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Keaton Jameson for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Jameson was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets on March 31, 2022. Jameson played in 4 games with Utah last season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. Keaton scored his first professional goal in the third period on April 16, 2022 to help Utah defeat Idaho 5-3 in the regular season finale. That night Jameson had 1 goal and 1 assist and was the game's number two star.

Jameson played at the University of Manitoba from 2018-2020, 2022. In 74 games at Manitoba, he had 7 goals and 37 assists. Jameson signed with the Fort Wayne Komets on February 16, 2022, where he appeared in 9 games and had 1 assist and 2 penalty minutes. Jameson was captain of the Swan Valley Stampeders of the MJHL in the 2017-18 season.

