Mavericks Re-Sign Forward Ryan Harrison

August 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed forward Ryan Harrison.

The Vernon, British Columbia, Canada native and 2021-22 alternate captain, Ryan Harrison returns for his second straight season with Kansas City. This will be his fourth season in the ECHL between the Colorado Eagles from 2016-18 and the Mavericks during 2021-22. Harrison recorded 33 points on nine goals and 24 assists in 62 games played during the 2021-22 season in Kansas City.

"Ryan was an integral piece to our team last season as a contributor in all areas, power play, penalty kill and important minutes," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "We love his work ethic, attention to detail and his skill set. He embodies what it means to be an ultimate teammate."

In his ECHL career, Harrison has totaled 104 points on 31 goals and 73 assists in 186 games played.

"Ryan is another big addition to our group," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "He's a complete 200-foot player who has won championships. He will be an important veteran presence and steadying voice in our locker room. He adds grit and consistency to our lineup, and is a great example to our younger players on what it means to show up and compete every night over a full season. Ryan believes in what we are building in Kansas City and he wants to be a part of it. We are excited to have him back in Kansas City."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

