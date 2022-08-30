Icemen Agree to Terms with Rookie Forward Jake Witkowski

Forward Jake Witkowski with Canisius

(Jacksonville Icemen, Credit: Canisius Athletics) Forward Jake Witkowski with Canisius(Jacksonville Icemen, Credit: Canisius Athletics)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jake Witkowski for the 2022-2023 season.

Witkowski, 26, joins the Icemen after collecting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 32 games played during his senior season last year at Canisius College (AHA). Prior to his lone season at Canisius, the 5-10, 178-pound forward played four collegiate seasons at Boston University (H-East) from 2017-2021.

During the 2016-2017 season, the Melrose, MA resident compiled a 40-point, 23-goal campaign with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League (BCHL).

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:

Goaltender

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Garret Cockerill

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Brandon Fortunato

Brendan Less

Jacob Panetta

Tim Theocharidis

Forwards

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Luke Keenan

Luke Lynch

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Mike Szmatula

Jake Witkowski

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

