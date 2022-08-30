Icemen Agree to Terms with Rookie Forward Jake Witkowski
August 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jake Witkowski for the 2022-2023 season.
Witkowski, 26, joins the Icemen after collecting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 32 games played during his senior season last year at Canisius College (AHA). Prior to his lone season at Canisius, the 5-10, 178-pound forward played four collegiate seasons at Boston University (H-East) from 2017-2021.
During the 2016-2017 season, the Melrose, MA resident compiled a 40-point, 23-goal campaign with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League (BCHL).
The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:
Goaltender
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Garret Cockerill
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Brandon Fortunato
Brendan Less
Jacob Panetta
Tim Theocharidis
Forwards
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Luke Keenan
Luke Lynch
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Mike Szmatula
Jake Witkowski
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Forward Jake Witkowski with Canisius
(Canisius Athletics)
