Fuel Announce Preseason Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today two preseason games for the 2022-23 season.

Both games will take place at Indiana Farmers Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones. This is the first time since 2015 the Fuel will host both preseason matchups as they are typically split to one home and one away. A select number of fans will receive a IBEW Full Season Magnet Schedule giveaway while supplies last.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m. vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, October 15 at 5 p.m. vs Cincinnati Cyclones

The Indy Fuel will open their ninth season at home against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets for both the preseason games and home opener (Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m.) will go on sale Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. EST.

