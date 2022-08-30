Cyclones Announce Preseason Schedule

Cincinnati Cyclones vs. the Indy Fuel

Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the Indy Fuel, have announced the team's 2022-23 preseason schedule. The Cyclones will go on the road for a pair of preseason games in Indianapolis on Friday, October 14th and Saturday, October 15th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Cincinnati will not host any exhibition games.

Friday's game will start at 6PM, followed by a 7PM puck drop for the preseason finale on Saturday. Last year, the 'Clones and Fuel traded exhibition wins before meeting 14 times during the 2021-22 regular season. The central division rivals will meet 10 times throughout the upcoming regular season, beginning with the first matchups on November 11-12 at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones finished fourth in the division last season, clinching the final playoff spot with a 36-32-3-1 record. Indy failed to make the postseason, finishing sixth in the central with a 34-33-2-3 record.

The Cyclones kick-off the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday, October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

