Mariners Reveal New Uniforms and Speciality Jerseys for 22-23

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced a new set of home, away, and alternate uniforms on Tuesday, revealing new designs and updating their look for the 2022-23 season. In addition, the team will wear six specialty jerseys this season, featuring many several brand-new concepts never before worn in Mariners history.

The 2022-23 home and away uniforms will feature the same overall color scheme as the first three seasons of the franchise (green, blue, and white). The white jersey, which will be worn at home for the first half of the season, resembles the previous look, but has a different striped pattern on the waist, which is also featured on the sleeves. The "dark" jersey, previously blue - is now green, reminiscent of the 2021-22 alternate jerseys. Like the white jersey, it contains the primary logo on the chest and the same striped pattern, with colors inverted. This season's alternate jersey combines last season's version with the Boston Bruins color scheme. It contains the Maine state outline "secondary" logo and features the Bruins black-and-gold look.

The black-and-gold alternate jerseys are scheduled to be worn on the following dates: Nov. 4, Nov. 25, Dec. 4, Dec. 9, Jan. 29, Feb. 19, Mar. 19, Mar. 31, and Apr. 15. Dates are subject to change.

Six specialty jerseys are also on the docket for 2022-23. The first will come on the second home game of the season - Sunday, October 23rd, as the Mariners will wear Scooby Doo themed jerseys as part of the ECHL's Warner Bros. partnership. On Friday, November 11th, the Mariners will wear specialty jerseys for the annual Military Appreciation Game, presented by Martin's Point Health Care. The jerseys on Saturday, December 10th will pay tribute to the tropical paradise, "Margaritaville." Friday, January 6th is this season's "Throwback/90s Night" featuring Nickelodeon Rocket Power jerseys. On Friday, February 10th, the Mariners will partner with the popular outdoor brand "Mossy Oak," for specialty jerseys on Country Night. Finishing off the specialty jersey schedule is a new twist on "what could have been," on Saturday, March 11th, presented by Attached Therapy. Designs for all specialty jerseys will be revealed at a later date.

2022-23 SPECIALTY JERSEY SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Jersey

Sun, Oct. 23, 2022 3:00 PM Scooby Doo (Warner Bros.)

Fri, Nov. 11, 2022 7:15 PM Military Appreciation

Sat, Dec. 10, 2022 6:00 PM Margaritaville

Fri, Jan. 6, 2023 7:15 PM Rocket Power (Nickelodeon)

Fri, Feb. 10, 2023 7:15 PM Mossy Oak

Sat, Mar. 11, 2023 6:00 PM "What Could Have Been..."

All promotions are subject to change

"Specialty jerseys are a fun and creative way to change the visual experience at a Mariners game," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "It is also a status symbol for fans who get to buy the jerseys after the game."

"I always enjoy getting a memory jolt of a jersey from the past or even have a fan share a story about a jersey I am unfamiliar with. Maybe fashion isn't the first word that comes to mind when going to a hockey game, but with the fun mix of different jerseys we have this year, it will keep things fresh. Any time you get to talk about Military Appreciation, Scooby Doo and Margaritaville in the same announcement, you know fun is happening at Mariners games."

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale September 27th at 10 AM ET.

