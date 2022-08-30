Former NHL Draftees Kudla, Murphy Join Steelheads from Europe

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with two former NHL Draft selections, defenseman Patrick Kudla and forward Wade Murphy, on Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Kudla, 26, played 50 games with HK Dukla Trencin in Tipos Extraliga (Slovakia) during the 2021-22 season, posting four goals and 18 assists for 22 points with 22 penalty minutes. The Guelph, Ont. native served as an assistant captain while sitting fourth on the team in scoring as well as leading HK Dukla defensemen. He made his professional debut with HC Nove Zamky in the same league during the 2018-19 campaign and boasted a career-best 26 points (5g, 21a) in 54 games. In four European seasons including two years with HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga from 2019-21, Kudla owns 60 points (14g, 46a) with 82 penalty minutes in 166 games.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman played one collegiate season at the University of Guelph in 2017-18 and totaled 12 points (1g, 11a) in 20 games following a 38-point (8g, 30a) season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), where he also added 71 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating. Kudla was selected 158th overall (6th Round) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Murphy, 28, spent the 2021-22 campaign with HK Olimpija Ljubljana (ICEHL) and put together five goals and 18 assists for 23 points with 61 penalty minutes in 38 games. The Victoria, B.C. native spent the last three seasons in Europe with the latter two between Narvik Hockey and Vålerenga in the Eliteserien (Norway) in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. In his time overseas, he tallied 84 points (27g, 57a) with 208 penalty minutes in 106 games including a career-best 46 points (15g, 31a) in 2019-20. Murphy began his professional career with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs and played 120 games over three seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19 between Manchester, the Worcester Railers, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Kalamazoo Wings and Maine Mariners, combining for 51 points (17g, 34a) with 117 penalty minutes in 120 games.

The 6-foot forward played three collegiate seasons between the University of North Dakota from 2013-15 and Arizona State University in 2016-17, tacking on 24 points (9g, 15a) in 66 games with his best year coming in his final season with 20 points (9g, 11a) and 30 penalty minutes in 31 games. He was selected 185th overall (7th Round) by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Announcements regarding future signings will be made at a later date.

