Solar Bears Partner with Frank Gay Services

August 30, 2022







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the launch of its partnership with local home services provider Frank Gay Services® for the 2022-23 season. Frank Gay Services will gain the distinction as the official home services provider for the Orlando Solar Bears.

"We're pleased to work alongside Frank Gay Services, and we know our fans can count on them to keep them comfortable at home," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said.

As part of this new partnership, the Solar Bears and Frank Gay Services will donate $10 to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project® for every save made by Solar Bears goaltenders during home games at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

"As the official home services partner of the Orlando Solar Bears, Frank Gay Services is proud to serve residents and fans throughout the Central Florida community with cooling, heating, plumbing, and electrical needs," said Frank Gay Services general manager John Colloca.

The Solar Bears open the 2022-23 season on the road when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Orlando's home opener at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center is Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m.

