Oilers Bring Back Bramwell, Bring in Bean

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the signings of forward Connor Bramwell and defenseman Justin Bean.

Bramwell, 24, returns to Tulsa after playing three regular season games for the Oilers after completing his college career with the University of Guelph.

The Hamilton, ON native compiled 64 points (25G, 39A) in 56 games with the University of Guelph, receiving a Usports National Championship and First All-Star Team honors during his three-year career.

"Connor is a big, strong winger," said head coach Rob Murray. "He does a good job of using that size and strength to protect the puck. We brought him in late last season, and he only played a limited amount. However, he was able to practice with us during that time, and we liked what we saw. I have all the confidence that he can come in and be a solid player."

Prior to college, the 5'11, 191 lbs. forward produced 116 points (52G, 64A) in 168 QMJHL games with Blainville-Boisbrand and Drummondville. Bramwell also played 46 games in the GOJHL, notching 43 points (23G, 20A) with Caledonia, winning the 2014-15 in his one season in the league.

Bean, 26, joins the Oilers for his first season in Tulsa, coming from division-rivals, Wichita. The big, right-handed defenseman began his pro career with Cincinnati, registering nine points - all assists - in 30 games with the Cyclones. In total, Bean finished his rookie season with 10 assists in 38 total games.

"Justin, is a player we got to see with Cincinnati and Wichita last season," said head coach Rob Murray. "He is a right-handed shot defenseman and takes care of his own end first. He is a solid two-way blueliner. He's not a guy we are expecting to fill up the score sheet, but he has the ability to pitch in offensively."

Prior to turning pro, Bean spent four seasons with York University, logging 37 points (10G, 27A) in 77 games at the Canadian college level.

A native of Markham, ON, Bean played 110 games in the OJHL, contributing 82 points (27G, 55A) in 110 games with the Wellington Dukes. The 6'2, 210 lbs. defenseman also spent time in the OHL with Belleville and Mississauga, snagging 12 points (1G, 11A) in 76 games with the Bulls and Steelheads. Bean also led all COJCHL defensemen in points with 32 during the 2012-13 season.

With this update, the Oilers announced roster now includes:

Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville, Alex Kromm, Eddie Matsushima, Zane Schartz (PTO), Tyler Poulsen, Chris Perna, Mike McKee, Connor Bramwell and Justin Bean.

