Sharp Tosses Six Scoreless Innings in 3-1 Loss

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-3) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils (3-7) on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

The pitcher's duel kept the scoring silent through the first 6.0 innings in game one on Thursday night. Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp set the stage with 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three. He did not issue a walk.

The Fightin Phils struck first in the seventh when Matt Kroon singled on a ground ball to third and then stole second base. An RBI double by Madison Stokes would score Kroon and put Reading on top, 1-0.

The Fightin Phils kept the momentum going in the top of the eighth when Max McDowell walked to lead off the inning and keep Reading threatening. A two-run home run by Pedro Martinez would extend the Reading lead, 3-0.

Dylan Spacke came in to silence the Reading bats with back-to-back strikeouts to retire the Phils in order in the top of the eighth.

Luis Guererro would continue with two strikeouts of his own in the top of the ninth and keep the Fightins at bay.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Yorke blasted his second home run of the season to right field and put the Sea Dogs on the board, 3-1. Yorke has hit a home run in back-to-back games for Portland.

Reading LHP Keylan Kilgore (1-1, 2.70 ERA) was awarded the win after tossing 2.0 innings of relief, allowing no runs, no hits, and no walks, while striking out four. The save was given to RHP Max Kuhns (2) after pitching the ninth. He allowed one run on two hits while walking one and striking out one. Portland RHP Theo Denlinger (0-1, 1.80 ERA) was given the loss after throwing 1.0 inning, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field for game two of a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Brian Van Belle (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while the Reading arm has yet to be announced.

