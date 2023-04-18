April 18, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SERIES FINALE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE The Sea Dogs fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon, 3-2 in the series finale in New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats took the lead early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Steward Berroa walked to lead off the inning before Zac Cook reached when he was hit by pitch. Cook stole second and Berroa stole home to put the Fisher Cats on top with the double steal, 1-0. Cook would score the second run on a single to center field hit by Trevor Schwecke, and New Hampshire extended their lead, 2-0. Nick Yorke put the Sea Dogs on the board in the top of the third after blasting his first home run of the season. The solo shot down the left field line put Portland within one run, but New Hampshire held the lead, 2-1. In the bottom of the fifth, Schwecke attempted to steal third and was able to score on a fielding error by Matthew Lugo. New Hampshire extended their lead, 3-1. Portland put up another run in the top of the eighth inning when Niko Kavadas lined an RBI single to right field allowing Phillip Sikes to score, but New Hampshire continued to lead, 3-2.

ANOTHER SERIES WIN Despite the loss on Sunday afternoon, the Sea Dogs won their second series of the season, four games to two over the Fisher Cats. They previously had swept the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a three-game series at Hadlock Field to begin the year.

SHANE DROHAN NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK LHP Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 10-16th. Drohan fired six scoreless innings on Friday, April 14th holding the New Hampshire Fishers to three hits while striking out six and he did not walk a batter as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 3 to 1. With the win, Drohan improved to 2-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA. In two starts this season, Drohan has tossed 11.0 scoreless innings allowing six hits, one walk, and has recorded 11 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting 1.58 against him. Drohan is tied for the Eastern League lead in wins (2), ERA (0.00), and innings pitched (11.0). His 0.64 WHIP is third best in the league and his .158 average against ranks seventh.

PITCHING LEADS THE EASTERN LEAGUE Portland's pitching staff has been very effective on the mound during the first two series of the season. They lead the Eastern League with a 2.262 ERA and with five saves. The Sea Dogs' pitching staff has also allowed the fewest hits in the league with 45 while the Hartford Yard Goats have given up the most with 87.

STARTING ROTATION STAYS STRONG Speaking of Portland's pitching, the starting rotation of Shane Drohan, CJ Liu, Wyatt Olds, Sterling Sharp and Brian Van Belle has recorded a 1.96 ERA. Through 41.1 innings, they have only allowed nine earned runs on 27 hits while walking 16 and striking out 41.

TIME TO QUIET THE READING BATS Despite their 2-7 record, the Reading Fightin Phils have the best batting average in the Eastern League. They are batting .270 as a team while the Altoona Curve have the second-best average, hitting .235. The Fightins also lead the league in doubles (17).

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford, New Hampshire and Somerset are all 2.0 games behind Portland while Binghamton is 4.0 games out of first place. Reading is in last place in the division, 5.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 18, 1994 - Sea Dogs played their first home game at Hadlock Field before 6,274 fans. Kathy Lee Gifford sang the national anthem, but Portland lost to Albany-Colonie, 7-6. Jesus Tavarez picks up the first Portland hit at Hadlock Field, a single in the first.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for Portland tonight. In his first start of the year on April 12th at New Hampshire and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Sharp went on to retire 16 of last 17 hitters he faced.

