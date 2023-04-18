SeaWolves Opening Week Draws Large Crowds to UPMC Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that the team hosted its best-attended Opening Week at UPMC Park since 2004, drawing 15,315 fans. It was the second-largest Opening Week since the franchise moved to Double-A in 1999. In 2004, the club drew 16,727 fans during its first six home games of the season.

"The Erie SeaWolves would like to thank the fans who joined us for the Opening Week fun," SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. "We were blessed with clear skies and temperate days, which amplified the hard work, creativity, and preparation of our award-winning staff. The fans bring the energy to UPMC Park, and we are incredibly thankful for their support."

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Tuesday, April 25 as they host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:05 p.m. On Wednesday, April 27, the team will host its second Howl at the Noon matinee game of the season at 12:35 p.m. For a limited time, fans can purchase a $30 Stadium Club ticket that includes complimentary Smith's hot dogs and sausages. Thursday, April 27 is Two-Buck Thursday (6:05 p.m.) featuring $2 concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers. On Saturday, April 29, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative 2022 Southwest Division Champions 3' x 5' flag. Game time on April 29 is 1:35 p.m. The main stadium gate opens at 12:30 pm.

Single-game tickets can be purchased during regular box office hours (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) or online at SeaWolves.com. For ticket packages and hospitality, please contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

