Ethan Lindow Catalyzes Strong Pitching Effort for R-Phils

April 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - Five shutout innings from Ethan Lindow and timely late-game hits propelled the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night. It was the second-straight game Reading allowed just one run.

After a quick and scoreless first six innings, the Fightin Phils struck first in the top of the seventh inning. Matthew Kroon reached on a single, then swiped second base. Madison Stokes followed that by staying hot as he lined a double down the right-field line to score Kroon and put Reading up 1-0. Stokes has now recorded hits in both his starts this season.

The R-Phils tacked more on the top of the eighth. After a Max McDowell walk, Pedro Martinez crushed his first home run of the season, deep into the right field seats at Hadlock Field to make it 3-0 Reading. Martinez's home run traveled 419 feet.

Portland would not go down without a fight. In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Yorke would crush a home run to center field to put the Sea Dogs on the board and make it 3-1 Reading. The Sea Dogs would get the tying run on base thanks to a walk and single, but the next two batters would fly out to end the game and give Reading the win.

Even though he didn't get a decision, Lindow was excellent. The lefty threw five innings, allowing two hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Keylan Killgore followed Lindow with two shutout innings out of the bullpen. Killgore struck out four Sea Dogs and retired all six batters he faced.

Brett Schulze came in for the eighth inning and looked strong. He retired Portland in order and picked up a couple of strikeouts in the inning. Max Kuhns pitched the ninth for Reading to close the game. His lone blemish was the home run to Yorke.

Killgore earned the win to improve to 1-1 on the season. The loss went to Portland's Theo Denlinger, who drops to 0-1. Kuhns earned the save for Reading, his second save.

With the win, Reading improves to 3-7 on the season after its second-straight victory. Portland falls to 7-3 after suffering its second-consecutive defeat. The two teams are back in action tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. You can watch the action on MiLB TV.

The Fightin Phils return home on Tuesday, April 25 for the Morning Game against the Altoona Curve. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and tickets are still available. You can purchase tickets at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.