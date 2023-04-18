Bailey Ties Team Hits Record as Squirrels Rout SeaWolves

RICHMOND, Va. - Patrick Bailey tied a single-game franchise record with five hits, including his first Double-A homer, to help fuel a 15-6 win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (6-4) picked up 18 hits and walked seven times to take the series-opener over the SeaWolves (5-5).

Bailey went 5-for-5 with a homer, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. It was the 10th five-hit game by a Richmond player in franchise history.

After the SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a leadoff homer by Wenceel Perez, Bailey lifted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Wilmer Flores (Loss, 0-2) to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Erie tied the game with a solo homer in the top of the second and moved ahead, 3-2, in the third on a double-play groundout.

Bailey answered in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to tie the game. Tyler Fitzgerald, Carter Aldrete and Riley Mahan added RBI hits in a five-run inning to stretch Richmond's lead to 7-3.

In the fourth, Brett Auerbach brought in two runs with a single and Aldrete picked up another RBI hit to open a 10-3 lead.

Auerbach padded the lead to 11-3 in the fifth with an RBI single.

Perez clubbed his second homer of the game in the top of the sixth, a two-run shot, but Richmond responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 14-5.

Erie's Jake Holton hit the team's fourth homer of the game in the seventh, a solo shot, to pull the SeaWolves within eight.

In the eighth, Simon Whiteman hit a solo home run, his second of the season, to cap the scoring for the afternoon.

Richmond reliever Evan Gates (Win, 1-1) entered in the seventh and stranded two baserunners, finishing his day with 1.1 scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Michael Stryffeler struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves continue the series on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.50) will be on the mound for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Dylan Smith (0-0, 16.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

