Ponies Score Season-High in Runs to Cruise to Series-Opening Win Over Goats in Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-6) scored a season-high in runs with a dominant 13-7 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (5-5) on Tuesday night in the series opener at Dunkin' Park. Wyatt Young and JT Schwartz both drove in three runs, Hayden Senger scored three runs, and the Ponies finished with 12 hits and eight walks.

Binghamton got on the board in the first via an RBI single from Brandon McIlwain. The Ponies then broke through with four in the second and three in the third. In the second, Senger's RBI double made it 2-0 and Young hit an opposite field two-run double to make it 4-0. Schwartz capped off the scoring in that frame with an RBI single to make it a 5-0 game. He also had a two-run single to cap off the scoring in the third that put the Ponies up 8-1.

Binghamton would add on with a five-run sixth. Senger began the scoring with an RBI single followed by back-to-back two-run doubles from Rowdey Jordan and Branden Fryman.

Young finished 2-4 with two runs scored and two walks. Schwartz was 2-5 with a walk and a run scored. Fryman finished 2-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Jose Chacin allowed three runs over four in the start for Binghamton. Robert Colina (1-0) earned the win making his Double-A debut in relief. Hartford starter Nick Garcia (0-1) allowed five runs over two taking the loss.

The Rumble Ponies will continue the series against the Yard Goats on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:10 PM with pregame coverage getting underway at 6:55 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Fryman now has five RBI over his last three games...Binghamton has won back-to-back games and four of their last seven...Schwartz has a team-leading 10 RBI on the season.

