Grand Marshal Gorski Clobbers Curve Past Baysox in Tuesday Win

April 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Curve right fielder Matt Gorski crushed a grand slam over the bleachers in left field as Altoona defeated Bowie, 6-1, on Tuesday night at PNG Field.

The home run was the second for Gorski this season, traveling an estimated 393 feet down the left field line. It was the first grand slam for Altoona since July 13, 2021, when Connor Kaiser hit one against Binghamton.

Altoona scored all six of their runs in the fifth inning. Andres Alvarez opened the frame with a single off Baysox starter Chayce McDermott. Connor Scott then reached on an error by the shortstop Gilbert Lara before Josh Palacios flew out to end the day for McDermott.

Xavier Moore entered out of the bullpen for Bowie and allowed back-to-back RBI-singles to Domingo Leyba and Henry Davis before striking out Liover Peguero for the second out of the frame. Mason Martin then drew a walk to set up Gorski's big blast, giving the Curve a 6-0 lead. Leyba finished with his third two-hit game of the season.

Kyle Nicolas earned his first win of the season in the outing, allowing just three hits and one run in 6.0 innings pitched. It was the second time Nicolas has completed six innings in the Pirates organization. He allowed a solo home run to Coby Mayo to open the sixth but retired the next three to end his day.

Nick Dombkowski tossed two perfect innings in relief for the Curve with two strikeouts. Braeden Ogle worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the game for Altoona.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Wednesday morning. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m. with RHP Justin Meis on the mound for Altoona against RHP Carlos Tavera for Bowie.

Wednesday marks the first Education Day of the season at PNG Field. The first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a kids giveaway, presented by Home Nursing Agency WIC Program.

