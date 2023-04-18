Akron Downs Harrisburg, 7-6

The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game with six runs in the seventh inning, but Akron tallied a run in the eighth to win the game 7-6. Drew Millas capped the two out rally in the seventh with a three-run blast to right field.

Turning Point The Senators plated six runs to tie the game in the seventh inning at six to six. The play that turned the tide in Akron's favor came with one out in the eighth when Petey Halpin reached on a bunt single. He scored on a two-out double by Julian Escobedo.

On Capitol Hill Four different hurlers took the hill for the Sens. Michael Cuevas started and went the first five frames. He allowed five runs on eight hits. Evan Lee was next and allowed a run on a hit but walked three. Reid Schaller pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Garvin Alston allowed a run in the eighth on a bunt single and a double to take the loss.

With the Gavel Drew Millas hit a game-tying three run home run in the seventh inning. Will Frizzell had two hits and scored a run. Harrisburg had eight hits in the game and with the home run, had doubles from Frankie Tostado and Yasel Antuna.

Filibusters The teams combined to walk 14 times and strike out 20 times... The six runs in the eighth inning for the Senators was the most in an inning this young season... Game Time: 2:49... Attendance: 1,188.

On the Docket The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their six-game series at Canal Park in Akron Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

Records: Harrisburg Senators 5-5 Akron RubberDucks 6-4

