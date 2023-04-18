SeaWolves Belt Four Home Runs in Losing Effort

The SeaWolves found their power stroke at The Diamond on Tuesday afternoon in Richmond but the pitching staff could not hold the Flying Squirrels at bay in a 14-6 loss.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning when Wenceel Perez led off the game against Ryan Murphy with a solo home run, his first of the season.

Richmond quickly put up a pair against Erie starter Wilmer Flores in the last of the first when Patrick Bailey connected on a two-run home run.

The SeaWolves tied the game in the second when Josh Crouch belted a solo home run, his first, to straight away center.

Erie then regained the lead in the third when Grant Witherspoon led off with a walk and eventually scored on a double play ball making it 3-2.

The Squirrels knocked out Flores in the third after they plated five runs including RBI singles form Bailey, Tyler Fitzgerald and Carter Aldrete and a two-run double from Riley Mahan. It was the second straight start Flores had an early exit.

Richmond continued to knock around Erie pitching in the middle innings as Adam Wolf gave up three in the fourth and Williander Moreno gave up one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Perez led off the sixth inning with his second of two home runs joining Gage Workman as the only other SeaWolves hitter with a multi-home run game this season.

Erie's final run came in the seventh when Jake Holton blasted a solo home run to left, his second of the season, on a three-hit day.

Richmond reliever Evan Gates (1-1) earned the win tossing 1.1 scoreless frames.

Flores (0-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

