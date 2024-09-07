September 7, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

DOUBLE THE 'DOGS DUBS The won their second straight game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 3-1 victory on Friday. The Sea Dogs maintain their position as the top team in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. After a leadoff double in the fifth inning, Alex Binelas scored on an RBI double by Blaze Jordan and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. Jordan then came around to score on a wild pitch extending Portland's lead. Mikey Romero drove home another run on a sacrifice fly and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0. Garrett Spain blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to put the Fisher Cats on the board.

EARLY WAS ELECTRIC LHP Connelly Early earned his second winning decision last night after pitching 6.0 shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out nine. He did not issue a walk in his start. The nine strikeouts tied his career high and marked the second time he's struck out nine in Double-A, the first being on August 25th with 4.2 innings against the Patriots.

CELLUCCI CONTINUES TO CLIMB LHP Brendan Cellucci was promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to last night's game. Cellucci finished the month of August with a 5-0 record an 0.81 ERA across nine games and 22.1 combined innings. He allowed just two earned runs the entire month while striking out 28 to hold oppononets to a .196 average against him. In July, Cellucci also recorded a sub-one ERA month after earning a 0.90 ERA across five games and 10.0 combined innings. He tallied a 7-3 record and 3.07 ERA across 30 relief outings with Portland this season while striking out 84 over 58.2 innings.

SKI REIGNS SUPREME RHP Robert Kwiatkowski owns the most winning decisons of current Eastern League arms after earning his 11th win last week. Robinson Pina who is now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley owns 12 while Isaac Coffey is close behind in third with 10 wins. In the month of August, Kwiatkowksi earned a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across a combined 14.0 innings while striking out 17 to hold oppnents to a .180 average.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND RHP Gabriel Jackson was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to last night's game. Jackson went 8-2 with a 4.89 ERA across 27 games and 2 starts with the Drive this season while striking out 59 over 73.2 innings. He made Double-A debut last night in New Hampshire where he earned the save with 1.1 innings in relief.

CATS OR DOGS? This week will mark the last of three series against the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 11-5 record over New Hampshire while hitting .236 collectively. In comparison, New Hampshire has hit .210 against Portland pitching. Portland owns a 3.03 ERA against New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats have a 3.75 cumulative ERA.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies next week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-8 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-5 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another win last night, the Portland Sea Dogs are now back in first place, 0.5 game ahead of Somerset. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 2.5 games out with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9.0 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 13.0 and 16.5 games out respectively. As of last Friday night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 7, 2005 - Chad Spann blasted a two-out, walk off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-3 come-from-behind victory against Trenton in game one of the Northern Division Championship Series at Hadlock Field.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will have the start in game six in what will be his seventh start with the Sea Dogs. Sandlin last pitched on August 30th in Harrisburg where he tossed 2.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one. He has yet to face the Fisher Cats.

