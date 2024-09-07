Binghamton Drops Penultimate Home Contest to Somerset
September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-33, 64-65) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 4-1, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton's penultimate home game of the season.
Ryan Clifford demolished a solo home run to begin the fourth inning against Zach Messinger (6-8), which marked his 16th home run of the season. He is tied for the third-most home runs in the Eastern League. The 21-year-old has 15 home runs since the start of June. Clifford has reached base safely in 19 of his last 21 games.
Somerset (38-23, 70-60) got on the board with a three-run fourth inning against Jordan Geber (4-5). Cole Gabrielson hit a leadoff triple and later scored on Alexander Vargas' sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Spencer Jones belted a two-run home run that put Somerset up 3-0. It marked Jones' 16th home run of the season.
Clifford's homer cut Binghamton's deficit to 3-1. In the fifth inning, Nolan Clenney came in to relieve Geber. Grant Richardson walked, stole second, got to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch that put Somerset up 4-1. It was an unearned run for Clenney.
Binghamton's relievers were dominant. Clenney allowed just one earned run and did not allow a hit over three innings, with a walk and two strikeouts. Cam Robinson struck out five batters and allowed just two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings. Clenney and Robinson did not allow an earned run over a combined five innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.
The Rumble Ponies conclude this seven-game series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium with the home finale. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Jett Williams hit singles in the third inning and sixth inning and recorded his first multi-hit game since returning from the injured list on August 30...Matt Rudick hit his team-leading 25th double in the eighth inning...Jeremiah Jackson hit his 17th double of the season in the ninth inning.
