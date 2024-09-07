Meyers Four-Hit Game Headlines Erie Blowout Win

The SeaWolves (73-55) won a third straight over Reading (56-74) with an 11-1 victory.

Erie scored in the first inning for the fourth straight game. Reading starter Eiberson Castellano hit two batters with pitches and threw a wild pitch. Chris Meyers hit a two-run single to give Erie a 2-0 lead in the first frame.

Carlos Peña started for Erie and surrendered a run in the second frame on three straight two-out singles. Andrick Nava singled home Ethan Wilson to make it 2-1.

In the fourth inning, Meyers led off with his second hit and stole second base. Liam Hicks then reached on a fielding error by first baseman Carson Taylor, putting runners on the corners with none out. Eliezer Alfonzo singled home Meyers to make it 3-1. Later in the frame, Luis Santana hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1. Brady Allen followed with a two-out, RBI single to extend the lead to 5-1.

Peña departed after four innings on his 26th birthday. He allowed one run on five hits. Peña struck out two and did not walk a batter.

The SeaWolves sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth to widen their lead. Hicks and Alfonzo each had one-out singles against Konnor Ash. Ben Malgeri walked to load the bases before Santana hit his second sacrifice fly of the game, making it 6-1. After Brady Allen walked to re-load the bases, Andrew Baker reliever Ash. Baker's first pitch to Carlos Mendoza was wild, scoring Alfonzo. Baker walked Mendoza and Austin Murr to force home a run and make it 8-1.

Erie tacked on three more in the ninth. Ben Malgeri drove an RBI single with the bases loaded, which scored Meyers. Meyers had a four-hit game. Santana had this third sacrifice fly of the game. Brady Allen also hit a sacrifice fly, making it 11-1.

Tim Naughton (8-0) earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Castellano (2-3) took the loss.

Erie can earn a series win on Sunday with Angel Reyes starting against Noah Skirrow. The series finale begins at 5:30 p.m.

