Ritter Homers in Yard Goats' Loss

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - Ryan Ritter crushed his 7th homer of the season and Warming Bernabel extended his hitting streak to 13 games but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Altoona Curve 4-2 in front of a sellout crowd (6,956) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. West Springfield native and former University of Hartford pitcher Nick Dombkowski pitched six innings allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts to pick up the win for the Curve. Altoona scored two runs in the second on RBI-singles from Kevin Pichardo and Tsun-Che Cheng to make the score 2-0. Altoona scored two more runs in the seventh when Termarr Johnson hit a home run to right field and Tsung-Che Cheng hit an RBI-double which made the score 4-1. In the eighth, Hartford cut the Curve lead in half on an RBI-single from Nic Kent to cut the Curve lead in half and make the score 4-2.

In the third inning, Altoona scored first when Kervin Pichardo hit an RBI-groundout off Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc that scored Termarr Johnson giving the Curve a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Altoona added another run when Tsung-Che Cheng hit an RBI-single into center field that scored Nick Cimillo extending the Curve lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Hartford made it a 2-1 game when Ryan Ritter crushed his 7th home run of the season to center field, off Altoona starter Nick Dombkowksi cutting the Yard Goats deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh inning, Altoona would add to their lead when Termarr Johnson hit his 2nd home run of the season to right field, making the score 3-1. Two batters later, Tsung-Che Cheng would hit his second RBI-single of the night that scored Kervin Pichardo increasing the Curve lead to 4-1.

In the eighth inning, Hartford scored their second run of the game, when Nic Kent smacked an RBI-single into left field that scored Warming Bernabel making it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Yard Goats will conclude their series against the Altoona Curve on Sunday afternoon September 8th (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Kids Run the Bases Day with a Final Game Celebration!! RHP Antonio Senzatela will start in his third major league rehab appearance for the Yard Goats opposite Emmanuel Chapman who will be on the mound for the Curve. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Dombkowski (4-3)

LP: Van Scoyoc (7-7)

SV: Yean (4)

Time: 2:52

