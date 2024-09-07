'Dogs Demolish Three Homers in 7-1 Win over 'Cats

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (39-23, 75-56) demolished three homers in a rain-shortened 7-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-40, 51-78) on Saturday night.

Max Ferguson, Mikey Romero, and Elih Marrero all homered while Jhostnyxon Garcia and Blaze Jordan notched multi-hit nights. Cam Booser pitched 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out one on a Major League Rehab assignment. David Sandlin fired 2.0 shutout to start before Caleb Bolden earned his first winning decision with 3.0 innings in relief.

Portland struck first in the top of the second after Ferguson smoked a three-run homer (3) to right field. Romero joined the party with his fifth homer at the Double-A level in the top of the third. The solo blast to right marked his second of the series. Marrero clubbed a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning (5) to right center to extend a 5-0 lead.

New Hampshire got on the board with an RBI single from Garrett Spain in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Portland added on another in the top of the seventh to bring the lead back to five with a sacrifice fly to left field from Alex Binelas. Jordan hit an RBI single to drive in one more and put Portland up by six. The game then went into a rain delay and was considered official, 7-1.

RHP Caleb Bolden (1-2, 4.33 ERA) earned the win pitching 3.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. RHP Michael Dominguez (2-7, 4.45 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing five runs on four hits while walking four and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium, tomorrow, September 8th, 2024 for the series finale against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Game seven is slated for 1:35pm. The arm for Portland has yet to be announced while New Hampshire will start RHP Lazaro Estrada (3-4, 3.88 ERA).

