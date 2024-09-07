Swirling Rain Caps Cats Loss in Seven

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-40, 51-78) dropped their Saturday contest to the Portland Sea Dogs (39-23, 75-56) in six and a half innings, 7-1. A sudden gust of winds and rain delayed Friday's game amidst the top of the seventh inning, which was later declared a final game.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-7) surrendered five runs in four innings. Portland snagged an early 3-0 advantage when Sea Dogs second baseman Max Ferguson slugged a three-run home run after a pair of walks in the top of the second frame. Mikey Romero and Elih Marrero each knocked solo home runs in the third and fourth innings to push the lead to 5-0.

The Fisher Cats plated their only run in the bottom of the fifth inning off Sea Dogs reliever Caleb Bolden (W, 1-2). New Hampshire's Charles McAdoo singled to begin the inning. After Rainer Nunez struck out swinging, the Fisher Cats posted three consecutive hits by Devonte Brown, Garrett Spain and Gabriel Martinez. Spain's single plated McAdoo from second base to move Saturday's score to 5-1. The Fisher Cats left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats meet for the final time in 2024 with a Sunday series finale; the matinee matchup is scheduled for 1:35 PM EDT. In their 20th season of baseball in the Granite State, the Fisher Cats pay their thanks to fans with Fan Appreciation Day. Kids will have their chance to run the bases postgame, presented by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

New Hampshire's Dahian Santos (1-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the Sunday start for the Fisher Cats; Portland has yet to announce their starter. After the final home game of the season, the Fisher Cats begin their final 2024 series on the road against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, September 10.

Every Fisher Cats home game is streamed live on MiLB.tv and through the Bally Live App; fans can listen to every Fisher Cats game on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.