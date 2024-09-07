Fightin Phils Drop Third Straight to Erie on Saturday

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves (34-26; 72-55) outscored the Fightin Phils (25-36; 56-73) 11-1 on Saturday night. Reading dropped their third straight with the loss.

The SeaWolves got the scoring started in the top of the first inning for the fourth straight game. With runners on second and third base, Chris Meyers hit a two-run RBI single to score Austin Murr and Corey Joyce.

Reading's lone run came in the bottom of the second, as Andrick Nava singled home Ethan Wilson, to cut the deficit in half.

From there it was all Erie, as they came through with timely hits in clutch opportunities. They had two three-run innings, in the fourth and again in the sixth. Combined, Eliezer Alfonzo and Chris Meyers went 6-for-9 with three runs, three RBI, and a stolen base.

Eiberson Castellano (L, 2-3) tossed five innings, allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked none, and struck out four.

Carlos Pena did not factor into the decision but had a solid outing through four innings, allowed one earned run on five hits, walked none, and struck out two. Tim Naughton earned the win (8-0) out of the bullpen, as he closed the game with two scoreless frames.

