Weston Shines in Baysox Win on Saturday Night

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Starting right-hander Cameron Weston (W, 6-9) pitched a career-high six shutout innings and struck out nine, allowing just two hits and one walk to record the win. The nine strikeouts matched his career-high and are a new Double-A high. Weston lowered his ERA at home to 1.28 in 49.1 innings.

Bowie (27-35, 59-71) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning after a pair of RBI singles from Carter Young and John Rhodes off Harrisburg starting right-hander Seth Shuman (L, 0-2). Young is batting .294 (5-for-17) with two RBI in five Double-A games. Rhodes has two multi-hit performances in his last three games played.

Douglas Hodo III added a third Baysox run in the fifth with an RBI double down the left-field line to make it 3-0 Bowie. Hodo recorded a game-high and a career-high three hits, including two doubles.

Right-hander Dylan Heid pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts in the seventh and eighth innings to lower his season ERA to 1.77.

In the ninth, Harrisburg (26-36, 64-67) broke the shutout bid with a run in the ninth. After a Trey Harris double and a balk, Jeremy De La Rosa drove him home on a sacrifice fly. Cayden Wallace singled with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate in Israel Pineda but Nick Richmond (S, 4) got him to ground out to end the game.

The Baysox conclude their final six-game home series of the season against the Senators tomorrow at 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Trace Bright (0-11, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Chase Solesky (2-4, 3.12 ERA) for Harrisburg.

Sunday is Family Fun Day and a Birdland Celebration with an autographed player photo giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages three and up. There will also be a Meet the Team autograph and photo session from 11:30 am - 12:00 pm. All fans can run the bases postgame, presented by KidStrong.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

