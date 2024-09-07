Senators' Late Rally Fizzles

September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 3-1 Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The Baysox were in control for much of the game as they scored two runs in the 3rd and one in the 5th to take a 3-0 lead. The Sens finally got on the board with a run in the 9th inning, and they brought the tying run to the plate, but they couldn't sustain a rally.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs in the 3rd inning, John Rhodes hit an RBI single to extend the Bowie lead to 2-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Samuel Reyes retired nine of the ten batters he faced in three scoreless innings out of the bullpen... Todd Peterson threw a scoreless 8th inning... Paul Witt reached base twice with a double and a walk... Jeremy De La Rosa drove in Trey Harris on a sacrifice fly in the 9th inning for the Sens' lone run... The Sens managed six baserunners on four hits and two walks, but went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play the final game of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

