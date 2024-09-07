Sellout Crowd Treated to Fifth Straight Squirrels' Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Victor Bericoto and Bryce Eldridge hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks in front of a sold-out crowd at The Diamond on Saturday night.

The Flying Squirrels (62-69, 28-34) won their fifth consecutive game of the series against the first-place RubberDucks (76-55, 39-23).

Bericoto opened the scoring with a solo shot in the bottom of the first against Akron starter Trenton Denholm (Loss, 4-2).

Eldridge followed with a 411-foot homer to center, his first at Double-A, to open a 2-0 lead. Eldridge became the youngest player in franchise history to hit a home run, his 23rd of the year at three levels.

The RubberDucks scored their only run against Flying Squirrels starter Nick Morreale (Win, 1-1) in the fifth with an RBI single by Dayan Frias. Morreale picked up his first Double-A win, allowing one hit in five innings with three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Eldridge hit a single to center field and Carter Howell scored on a fielding error.

Nick Swiney pitched two scoreless relief innings, allowing two hits. Mat Olsen pitched a scoreless eighth. Nick Garcia (Save, 5) worked around a walk to end the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels play their final home game of the 2024 season on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the series against the RubberDucks. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (7-8, 4.03) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-6, 3.65). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day presented by Abilene Motor Express. Squirrel Tails Kids Club members and their families are invited to play catch in the outfield from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Following the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

