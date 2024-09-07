Curve Offense Fuels Saturday Win
September 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Termarr Johnson hit his second home run with Altoona in his first three-hit game with the Curve on Saturday night in a 4-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park.
The game began after a delay of over two hours due to rain in Hartford. Johnson's solo home run came in the seventh inning for the Curve, a two-run frame that made the difference in the Curve's second win of the series.
Later in the inning, Tsung-Che Cheng hit his second RBI-single of the game to make it a 4-1 lead for Altoona. Cheng's first run-scoring hit came in the third inning, another two-run frame for the Curve after Johnson scored on a Kervin Pichardo groundout.
Nick Dombkowski earned the win in his return to Hartford, where he played in college. Dombkowski tossed six innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Grant Ford tossed 0.2 scoreless innings of relief before Eddy Yean earned his fourth save of the season, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing one run.
Altoona wraps up its six-game series with the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, the Hartford Yard Goats, on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. RHP Emmanuel Chapman is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Antonio Senzatela slated to start for the Yard Goats.
